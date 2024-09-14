1 dead, 2 critically wounded after being ejected from vehicle in South Loop

One person was killed and two others critically wounded after they were ejected from their vehicle early Saturday in South Loop.

About 2:15 a.m., a tow truck backed into an SUV, causing it to strike the victim’s vehicle, which lost control and hit a wall in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

A woman, 21, suffered a head injury and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Another woman, 20, and a man, 19, also suffered head injuries. They were taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The driver who struck their vehicle cooperated with police, while the tow truck driver fled the scene.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.