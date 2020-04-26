1 Dead, 1 Injured in I-57 Hit-And-Run

A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a hit-and-run Sunday morning on I-57 near Riverdale.

A couple was getting their car towed on northbound I-57 near 138th Street at around 4:26 a.m. when they were hit by a vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

The man was dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

The vehicle that hit the couple was abandoned nearby and the driver fled the scene, police said.

Northbound lanes between 127th and 147th remained closed as the investigation continued, according to police.