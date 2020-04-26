Riverdale

1 Dead, 1 Injured in I-57 Hit-And-Run

The vehicle that hit the couple was abandoned nearby and the driver fled the scene, police said

By Molly Walsh

A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a hit-and-run Sunday morning on I-57 near Riverdale.

A couple was getting their car towed on northbound I-57 near 138th Street at around 4:26 a.m. when they were hit by a vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

The man was dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

Local

Woodlawn 4 hours ago

Father in Custody After 5-Year-Old Shot Self: Police

Elmhurst 4 hours ago

Illinois State Trooper Hurt in I-290 Crash in Elmhurst

The vehicle that hit the couple was abandoned nearby and the driver fled the scene, police said.

Northbound lanes between 127th and 147th remained closed as the investigation continued, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Riverdalehit and runfatalI-57
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us