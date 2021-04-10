Brainerd

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Brainerd Apartment Fire, Officials Say

Chicago Fire Department

One man has died and one woman seriously hurt in an apartment fire in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood Friday night, fire officials said.

Authorities said officers responded to a call at 10:47 p.m. Friday night of a fire on the second floor of a building in the 9400 block of South Halsted Street.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

A woman was taken to Christ Hospital in an unknown condition, officials said. John Macon, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Saturday that crews will return to the block of Halsted at around 10 a.m. to distribute smoke alarms, as none were heard entering the building Friday night.

Officials did not give further details and said the fire is under investigation at this time.

Local

coronavirus cook county 24 mins ago

Cook County COVID: Officials Discuss Move to Phase 2, Latest Metrics

Bronzeville 58 mins ago

1 Dead in Second Fatal Fire on Chicago's South Side Friday Night, Officials Say

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

BrainerdChicago Fire DepartmentChicago Firesouth sideBrainerd fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us