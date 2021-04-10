One man has died and one woman seriously hurt in an apartment fire in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood Friday night, fire officials said.

Authorities said officers responded to a call at 10:47 p.m. Friday night of a fire on the second floor of a building in the 9400 block of South Halsted Street.

A woman was taken to Christ Hospital in an unknown condition, officials said. John Macon, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CFD teams will return to 9400 Halsted at 10am to distribute smoke alarms in the area. No alarms were heard in the building as crews entered. pic.twitter.com/3vgefgBD22 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 10, 2021

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Saturday that crews will return to the block of Halsted at around 10 a.m. to distribute smoke alarms, as none were heard entering the building Friday night.

Officials did not give further details and said the fire is under investigation at this time.

