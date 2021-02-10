1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Shooting, Rollover Crash on Bishop Ford Expressway

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a person dead and another injured on the Bishop Ford Expressway Wednesday morning.

According to police, troopers responded to Interstate 94 near 138th Street at approximately 10:18 a.m. Police say that individuals in two different vehicles began to exchange gunfire while driving northbound on the highway.

One of the vehicles lost control, struck a retaining wall and overturned onto the driver’s side. The man driving that vehicle was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 23-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were also in the car, but did not sustain any injuries, police said.

The driver from the other vehicle was also injured, and he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the right two lanes of the highway were closed for the investigation, but at noon all lanes of the northbound Bishop Ford were shut down at Sibley Street for the investigation. Those lanes reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The shooting is still under investigation.