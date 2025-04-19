1 dead, 1 critically injured after car crashes into building in Streeterville

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a building in Streeterville early Saturday, police said.

The two men were in a Chevy SUV around 2:45 a.m. when they lost control of the car and it struck a building in the 100 block of East Superior Street, according to Chicago police.

One man, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man, 40, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The Major Accidents Unit of Chicago police is investigating the crash. There was no further information available.