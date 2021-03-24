1 Killed in Shooting Outside Secretary of State Facility in Bridgeview: Police

One person has died following a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside a Secretary of State facility in Bridgeview, authorities said.

The shooting took place just after 1:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of West 87th Street, in the parking lot of a Secretary of State drivers facility, according to a spokesperson for the Bridgeview Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police believe the shooting may have been targeted.

Officers in the area pursued a vehicle shortly after the shooting, but it was not immediately clear if the pursuit was related.

Authorities said at least one suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, but it was not known if police were still searching for other suspects.

Check back for more on this developing story.