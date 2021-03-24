Bridgeview

1 Killed in Shooting Outside Secretary of State Facility in Bridgeview: Police

The shooting took place just after 1:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of West 87th Street, in the parking lot of a Secretary of State drivers facility, according to a spokesperson for the Bridgeview Police Department

One person has died following a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside a Secretary of State facility in Bridgeview, authorities said.

The shooting took place just after 1:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of West 87th Street, in the parking lot of a Secretary of State drivers facility, according to a spokesperson for the Bridgeview Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Local

Chicago Fire 1 hour ago

Fans Allowed at Soldier Field for Chicago Fire Home Opener

Arlington International Racecourse 1 hour ago

Group Tickets For Arlington Racecourse's 2021 Season Go on Sale Wednesday

Police believe the shooting may have been targeted.

Officers in the area pursued a vehicle shortly after the shooting, but it was not immediately clear if the pursuit was related.

Authorities said at least one suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, but it was not known if police were still searching for other suspects.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

BridgeviewshootingSecretary of State
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us