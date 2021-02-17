1 Critically Hurt, Another Injured After Canopy Collapses at Pullman Business

A person is in critical condition and another was hurt after a canopy collapsed at an off-track betting facility in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to Chicago fire officials, a canopy on the Club Hawthorne Chicago facility in the 11200 block of South Corliss Avenue gave way, trapping a person underneath.

Another individual was able to escape themselves, officials said.

Chicago fire officials posted a video of the rescue to social media accounts:

113th Corliss roof over driveway collapse. Two people were there one hit away in time the other was trapped. Trapped victim now out condition not known yet pic.twitter.com/U1L0TorQFe — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 17, 2021

The person who was trapped underneath the canopy was pulled out and was rushed to Christ Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition, according to CFD. The other individual was taken to Christ Hospital, where their condition has stabilized.

There is no damage to the main structure of the building, according to officials.