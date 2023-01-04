pullman

1 Critically Hurt, 2 Others Injured After Shooting in Chicago Walmart Parking Lot

A grocery cart loaded with food and beverages sits in a dark parking lot, with a blue police light illuminating it, after a shooting on Chicago's South Side on Jan. 4, 2023.

At least three people were injured after they were shot while loading groceries into a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart on Chicago’s Far South Side Wednesday night.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred in the Pullman neighborhood at approximately 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty.

Police say that three victims were loading groceries when a person in a dark-colored SUV opened fire before the vehicle sped away from the scene.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back, and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Two other victims, a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were also shot, and were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.

