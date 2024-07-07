1 arrested after woman stabbed to death in Naperville

One person was arrested by police following the deadly stabbing of a woman at a Naperville home, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 9:37 a.m., when Naperville police officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook drive for a patient not breathing. Officers arrived and located several people inside, including a woman who had apparently been stabbed several times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The DuPage County Coroner's Office was investigating Saturday to determine the cause of death.

A man was taken into custody following a preliminary investigation by police, authorities said. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing and what led police to apprehend the man remained unclear late Saturday.

The names of everyone involved were being withheld Saturday night "pending further investigation into this matter."