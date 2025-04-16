chicago crime

Teen arrested after three-vehicle crash sends SUV into Chicago building: Police

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood

By Izzy Stroobandt

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a three-vehicle crash sent an SUV into the side of a building in Chicago Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the city's Gresham neighborhood when a white SUV ran a red light on the 2000 block of West 79th Street, striking a blue sedan in the intersection.

The blue sedan then struck a black SUV, and the white SUV slammed into a brick commercial building, police said.

The 19-year-old man was in the white SUV along with two suspects who fled the scene, police said. He was taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital with broken ribs, where he was initially listed in good condition, police added.

Photos and videos from NBC 5 photographers at the scene showed the impact from the crash, with bricks thrown approximately 50 feet from the building.

No injuries were reported by the people in the other vehicles.

Police are investigating the incident and charges are pending.

