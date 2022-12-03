1 Arrested After Man Shot Outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting that occurred during a disturbance early Saturday outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police stated.

Police were initially called to the hospital's emergency room entrance at approximately 2 a.m. for a large group involved in a disturbance, according to the Oak Lawn Police Department. As officers arrived, they heard a gunshot coming from the group's area and saw a person running from the scene.

A 28-year-old man was found with gunshot injuries to his left eye and taken into the emergency room for treatment, authorities said. He was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The individual who fled the scene was identified as the shooter by witnesses and later apprehended by officers, according to police. The suspect was found to be carrying a loaded gun, which was believed to have been used in the shooting, police stated.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting is related to a double murder that occurred hours earlier in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the shooting outside the hospital is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Department Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.