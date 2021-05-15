1 Arrested After Boy Stabbed During Fight in Naperville

Charges were pending Saturday against a juvenile who, according to Naperville police, stabbed a boy during a fight in an alley late Friday.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:59 p.m. behind the Water Street parking deck near Webster Street. Naperville police officers responded to the scene and located a juvenile in the parking lot of 400 S. Main St., authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile who knows the victim was arrested following a preliminary investigation, Naperville police said.

Authorities were continuing to investigate the incident Saturday. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.