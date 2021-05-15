Naperville

1 Arrested After Boy Stabbed During Fight in Naperville

A juvenile who knows the victim was arrested, police said.

Naperville Police 8-26
Naperville Police

Charges were pending Saturday against a juvenile who, according to Naperville police, stabbed a boy during a fight in an alley late Friday.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:59 p.m. behind the Water Street parking deck near Webster Street. Naperville police officers responded to the scene and located a juvenile in the parking lot of 400 S. Main St., authorities said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile who knows the victim was arrested following a preliminary investigation, Naperville police said.

Local

Valparaiso 1 hour ago

Police Searching for Missing Valparaiso Woman, 4-Year-Old Daughter

Heart of Chicago 2 hours ago

Man Seriously Injured by Piece of Falling Concrete in Heart of Chicago

Authorities were continuing to investigate the incident Saturday. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

This article tagged under:

NapervilleStabbingNaperville Police Departmentnaperville stabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us