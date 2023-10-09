1 arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at Gov. Pritzker's Chicago home

Law enforcement have arrested a person who allegedly threw rocks at Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's residence on Monday, breaking three windows, according to Illinois State Police.

At around 9:41 a.m., troopers assigned to the governor's Executive Protection Unit responded to a disturbance at Pritzker's home and began search the area with the assistance of the Chicago Police Department, ISP said in a news release. Chicago police located and arrested the suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified.

Both Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker were home at the time of the incident, according to state police.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect remained in custody as charges remained pending Monday night. Any information on a potential motive hasn't been released.