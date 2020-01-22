1 Adult, 1 Child Rescued After Fire in Chicago’s Burnside Neighborhood

At least two people are in serious-to-critical condition after being rescued from a burning residence in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chicago fire officials, two victims, a child and an adult, were taken from the structure in the 700 block of East 91st Street just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Both the child and adult were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are listed in red (serious-to-critical) condition, according to the department.

The fire has been struck, and an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the blaze.