Burnside

1 Adult, 1 Child Rescued After Fire in Chicago’s Burnside Neighborhood

Both victims were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition

At least two people are in serious-to-critical condition after being rescued from a burning residence in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chicago fire officials, two victims, a child and an adult, were taken from the structure in the 700 block of East 91st Street just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Both the child and adult were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are listed in red (serious-to-critical) condition, according to the department.

Local

Chicago Police 12 mins ago

Women File Suit Against Former CPD Officers Convicted in Corruption Case

Round Lake Park 32 mins ago

Teen Hospitalized After Incident at Sleepover Inspired by YouTube Video, Family Says

The fire has been struck, and an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the blaze.

This article tagged under:

BurnsideChicago Fire Department
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us