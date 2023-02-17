Attention "Lucky Day Lotto" players in Illinois: Check your tickets. One of you is now $1.15 million richer.

According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, a Lucky Day Lotto ticket purchased online through the Illinois Lottery website matched all five numbers -- 8, 10, 14, 26, 32 -- to score the $1.15 million jackpot for Thursday's drawing.

According to officials, this is the second Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of $1 million or more playing Lucky Day Lotto.

But that's not the only lucky game for online lottery players in Illinois. Earlier this year, four iLottery players won $100,000 each a Feb. 4 Powerball drawing.

Another iLottery player won $50,000 from a ticket in that same drawing.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. According to officials, "winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize."