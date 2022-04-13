Live Blog: Thunderstorms Approaching, With Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds and Isolated Tornadoes Possible

A cold front moving toward the Chicago area is generating showers and thunderstorms, with severe weather and damaging winds also possible due to the unsettled weather pattern.

While there are no active watches or warnings at this time, forecasters say that the storms could potentially pack winds in excess of 50 miles per hour, and that heavy rain is also possible through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Some of the storms could even potentially generate isolated tornadoes, especially south of Interstate 80, so residents are urged to use caution if traveling in the coming hours.

Here’s what we know so far:

3:17 p.m. Stormy Weather Expected in Chicago Soon

According to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Paul Deanno, showers and thunderstorms are currently racing toward the city of Chicago, and could pack a wallop as they move through.

Heavy rain is possible with the storms, which are moving toward the northeast in excess of 40 miles per hour.

3:10 pm UPDATE: It's going to get stormy in #Chicago SOON.



*T'storms are racing to NE toward the city. Any storm will likely have 35-45 mph gusts, with stronger storms gusting to 60 mph.



*Tornadoes aren't likely, but still possible, esp. south of I-80.#ILwx @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/xEErr9T3he — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoNBC5) April 13, 2022

Wind gusts of 50 miles per hour or more are already being reported in some locations, and gusts could increase if the storms begin to intensify.

An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out, especially to the south of Interstate 80.

3:14 p.m. Special Weather Statement Issued for LaSalle County

While no severe storms are currently threatening the Chicago area, some intense thunderstorms are beginning to arrive in the far southern counties, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a “special weather statement.”

That statement impacts southern LaSalle County through 3:45 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm, located near Wenona and approximately 13 miles to the west of Streator, is moving toward the northeast at 40 miles per hour, packing wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour.

The storm could impact Buffalo Rock, Matthiessen and Starved Rock state parks as it travels through the area.

Residents are urged to secure loose objects outside, and to seek shelter inside a building if at all possible.

2:09 p.m. Wind Advisory Issued Ahead of Possible Severe Weather

One of the main threats associated with a cold front sweeping through the Chicago area is damaging straight-line wind, and the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through Thursday evening.

That advisory includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana, and will run through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour are possible, both during a potential severe weather outbreak and also during the day on Thursday, with winds continuing even on the back side of a cold front that’s impacting the region.

Residents are asked to secure loose objects outside, and warned that travel may be challenging on east-west roadways because of the high winds.

12:05 p.m. Flash Flood Watch Issued for the Illinois River

A flash flood watch has been issued for the Illinois River in the La Salle, Bureau and Putnam zones, forecasters say.

Based on precipitation the area has received, and is expected to get in coming hours, the river could rise above flood stage in coming days.