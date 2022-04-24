Live Blog: Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Chicago Area Sunday

Thunderstorms are beginning to fire in north-central Illinois on Sunday, and some could cause damage with gusty winds, brief downpours and even the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Rain is blanketing most of the Chicago area early Sunday, but thunderstorms are expected to intensify around midday and could become severe during the afternoon hours.

Here are the latest updates from Sunday's weather.

12:06 p.m.: Special Weather Statement Issued for Far Northeastern Illinois

A new special weather statement has been issued for parts of Lake, DuPage, Cook and Will counties due to a long line of thunderstorms that is continuing to march to the northeast at 55 miles per hour.

The storms are packing wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour, along with locally-heavy rain at times.

Chicago, Naperville, Waukegan and Schaumburg are all in the path of the storms, according to the National Weather Service.

11:32 a.m.: Special Weather Statement Issued for Large Swath of Northern Illinois

A new special weather statement has been issued for numerous northern Illinois counties as a line of thunderstorms continues to push through the area.

Kendall and Kane Counties, along with portions of McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Cook and Will counties are all under the statement, which is in effect until 12:15 p.m.

Storms with wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour are possible during that time, and residents are reminded that tree limbs could be damaged and loose objects may blow around outside due to the weather.

11:15 a.m.: Special Weather Statement Issued as Strong Storms Arrive

A long line of thunderstorms, stretching along most of the western edge of the NBC 5 viewing area, has sparked a special weather statement from the National Weather Service.

The statement impacts western Kendall County, all of LaSalle County, southeastern DeKalb County, western Grundy County and southwestern Kane County.

The line of thunderstorms extends from Earlville to Winona, and is moving to the northeast at 55 miles per hour.

The storms could pack wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, according to officials.

Timeline: When Severe Weather Could Hit Chicago Area Sunday

The National Weather Service says that there is a possibility of strong-to-severe thunderstorms striking the Chicago area on Sunday, but when could the worst of the weather arrive?

Sunday has started out on the cloudy and rainy side, with most of the area currently dealing with scattered showers in the morning hours, but things are expected to intensify as the day moves along.

It appears that the early afternoon hours could see strong thunderstorms develop in the western portion of the NBC 5 viewing area. Around 2 p.m. and onward, areas at and east of Interstate 57 could potentially see strong-to-severe thunderstorms developing, with damaging winds and even an isolated tornado possible.

