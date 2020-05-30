Lightfoot, Brown Implore Chicagoans to Keep George Floyd Protests Peaceful Saturday

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown are calling on protesters to remain peaceful during demonstrations in the city on Saturday.

The protests, coming amid continuing outrage over the death of George Floyd during an encounter with Minneapolis police earlier this week, are part of a nationwide day of protest on Saturday, and have already led to parking restrictions and other measures in Chicago as demonstrations are planned in downtown throughout the afternoon.

Brown, whose department made over 100 arrests after several officers were injured during protests on Friday, says that the CPD encourages protesters to use their First Amendment rights, but that they should do so peacefully.

As protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Chicago leaders are reacting to the demonstrations, as NBC 5's Kate Chappell explains.

“We believe this is a nation of laws, and lawlessness has no place in this country, and we want to ensure that Chicagoans are protected in this time,” he said. “We think we have hit the right tone to allow those expressing their First Amendment right to do so, and we took swift action with those who crossed the line.

Lightfoot also called on Chicagoans to peacefully protest after bottles were thrown and the windows of some downtown businesses were smashed by protesters on Friday night.

“I support and understand to express the anger, frustration and pain people are experiencing” she said. “I support the expression of first amendment rights, but I’m urging, on behalf of every resident that that expression be done peacefully.”

In preparations for protests, city officials are restricting parking from Chicago Avenue to Ida B. Wells Drive and from Lake Shore Drive to Wells Street. Authorities are also encouraging motorists to take alternate routes in the affected area, as marches are expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours.