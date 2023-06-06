Liam Hendriks notches first save of season in White Sox win over Yankees

The White Sox picked up their fourth consecutive win on Tuesday in the Big Apple over the Yankees, and for the second straight game, it ended with a special moment for Liam Hendriks.

Just two days after Jake Burger walked off the Detroit Tigers with a grand slam to give Hendriks his first win since returning from chemotherapy, Hendriks worked around giving up a solo shot in the ninth inning to lock down a 3-2 victory in New York.

The win improves the South Siders' record to 27-35, leaving them just 4.5 games out of first place in a wildly underperforming AL Central.

The moment is a triumphant return to the save column for the 34-year-old Hendriks, who announced that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January.

Hendriks completed chemotherapy in April, and has now recorded a win and a save in four appearances with the White Sox in 2023, his third season with the club.

As for the White Sox, they will look to make it five wins in a row tomorrow night at Yankee Stadium, as Lance Lynn will take the mound against New York righty Randy Vásquez, who is scheduled to make his second career start.