La Salle Residents Seek Answers After Chemical Plant Explosion Wednesday

La Salle residents want answers after many found a chemical covering some of their property after an explosion at a chemical plant Wednesday morning.

The substance covered not only their property but it got on them when they came outside to all the commotion earlier Wednesday morning.

Now, they’re concerned for their health.

“My house is shot! I ain’t cleaning it! There’s no way!” said La Salle resident Jamie Hicks.

There was a lot of frustration and anger from some La Salle residents who were directly impacted by the chemical plant explosion and fire Wednesday morning. Jamie Hicks is left with a chemical mess not just on his home but his body as well.

“I had this purple stuff all over my face and in my hair,” he said.

“Walking around recently I have a weird taste on my lips,” said another resident.

We spoke to residents who describe not only having this chemical on the homes and body but even their cars. They’re frustrated and are trying to figure out what to do next.

“I called City Hall, the police department and I asked what’s the protocol. This is what happened to me. This is what’s on my porch. I know what it is. What do we do?” said Hicks. “We don’t have a protocol. We have a chemical plant in the middle of a residential neighborhood and you have no protocol?”

La Salle Police tell NBC 5 an oxidizer was released into the air. Residents have been advised not to touch it and told how to deactivate it, with a 1-to-1 mix of water and vinegar. Still they want more help from the city.

“Nobody came up by our area to check on us,” Hicks added.

The good news is that the shelter in place advisory has since been lifted. The residents who were most affected have some cleaning up to do.