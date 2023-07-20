The Chicago Bears are the only NFL team to not have a quarterback pass for 4,000 yards in a single season since the 16-game era began in 1978. It’s a feat 50 quarterbacks have achieved for a combined 130 times in those 42 years. It’s a feat nine quarterbacks achieved in this past season, alone.

And it’s a feat Justin Fields vows to achieve in 2023-24.



Fields recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden on the “All Things Covered” podcast and was asked if he was going to break the Bears’ all-time passing record and become the first player to finally trump 4,000 yards.

“I will,” Fields said. “I plan on doing it this year, too.”

The @ChicagoBears have NEVER had a passer throw for 4,000 yards in a single season.



Justin Fields says that is going to change... THIS season.@atcoveredpod pic.twitter.com/89zAFmxEdF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 20, 2023

He threw for just 2,242 yards in 15 games last season. But with the additions of D.J. Moore, Tyler Scott and Robert Tonyan, along with an improved offensive line, Fields has little excuse not to have a monumental year.

Even so, the pledge to almost double his passing yards from last season to eclipse 42 years of mediocrity is quite the goal post.

