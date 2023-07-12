Jonathan Toews not listed among free agents by his own agency

Jonathan Toews' future in hockey is in flux.

Recently, in a free agent list from Toews' agency, CAA (Creative Artists Agency), his name was not included on the list sent out to teams around the NHL. Sportsnet's Mark Spector reports it "does not sound" like Toews will play next season.

When CAA agency sent its list of free agents to NHL teams prior to July 1, the list excluded client Jonathan Toews.

It does not sound, at this time, like he will play next season. Final decision not yet made. https://t.co/gGtFZcgUlM — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) July 7, 2023

Toews entered the offseason without a plan for the future, the same way he entered his final season with the Blackhawks.

The Hawks helped shift his direction for him, announcing they would not re-sign him back to the team this offseason. They cited the opportunity for young players to step into leadership positions on the team as the reason.

It should be noted Toews has no resentment toward the Blackhawks for their decision.

"There’s absolutely no hard feelings," Toews said in April. "I have nothing but love and gratitude for the Blackhawks and Rocky Wirtz and the Blackhawks family — everyone over the years who’s been a part of that. You can’t ask for more than that.

"At the end of the day, it’s a business. It’s a business where you want to win games and you want to go out there and entertain the fans and chase Stanley Cups and I think it’s exciting for me to, at the same time, not know what’s really around the corner for me personally. But at the same time, it’s a new start for the Blackhawks."

It's unclear whether or not his absence on his agency's free agent list is a signal of Toews' future. But it's noteworthy, considering he is no longer a Blackhawk.

If Toews does, in fact, retire from hockey, he mentioned his inclination to remain part of the game in some fashion. Whether as a coach, in the front office, or broadcasting, Toews didn't say after his final game as a Blackhawk.

But he mentioned his desire to remain involved.

"I think I'll always be involved in the game in one way or another," Toews said. "Whether I'm involved in the Blackhawks in the future, I have no clue. But at the same time, if I'm not playing hockey this time next year, I think it's exciting to think about all the parts of life you've put on the back burner."

General manager Kyle Davidson shared his perspective on the topic, saying the door is open for a conversation about Toews' involvement with the organization after his playing career.

"We didn't talk about that," Davidson said of Toews earning a role after his playing career with the organization. "I think that's, as far as I'm concerned, you know, we believe he's going to play. But that's a conversation for him. I don't think that door's going to be closed if and when that time comes."

Another important note: Toews' health hasn't been optimal. This past season, Toews missed 27 games from January 28 to March 31 due to Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. There was speculation Toews hurried his return late in the season, knowing at that time he could be playing his last games in a Blackhawks sweater.

Health may play a factor in Toews returning to the ice. The ailment he endured this past season was the same that caused him to miss the entirety of the 2020-21 NHL season.

If Toews ends up retiring, he will go down as one of the best to ever play the game, especially in a Blackhawks uniform. He will inevitably be enshrined in the rafters of the United Center, along with the other Blackhawks greats and his teammate, Marian Hossa.

His decision to hang up the skates, however, hasn't officially been made by Toews.

