Joliet Man Shot and Killed by Police After Fatally Stabbing Grandfather: Officials

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed by police after fatally stabbing his grandfather during a domestic incident in Joliet Township.

According to authorities, a man called 911 on Saturday at approximately 4 p.m., telling police that his brother was armed with a knife and threatening his grandfather.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Deputies arrived on the scene several minutes later, and when they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Joliet resident Jabbar Muhammad, brandishing a knife and threatening his 70-year-old grandfather, identified as Eldred Wells.

Officers on scene ordered Muhammad to put the knife down, but while they were talking to the man, he lunged at his grandfather, stabbing him in the neck.

Deputies then fired their service weapons, striking Muhammad several times, according to a press release. Muhammad continued to stab his grandfather, and deputies fired their weapons again.

According to the release, life-saving measures were undertaken rapidly for both men. Muhammad was pronounced dead at the scene, while Eldred was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injures.

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will investigate the case and the use of force by deputies. No further information was immediately made available.