Jed Hoyer talks difficult decision-making, state of the Cubs ahead of trade deadline

As the MLB trade deadline nears, one point Cubs President Jed Hoyer stressed is teams are still trying to figure out where they are before deciding the next steps.

"These decisions are hard," Hoyer told the media on Tuesday. "We want nothing more than to play really well over the next two weeks. The decisions are hard no matter what (either as a buyer, or a seller) this season. I don't think buyers' decisions are easier."

The Cubs, who stand six games back from the Reds and Brewers in the NL Central, are trying to assess which direction they plan to take the franchise before drafting a detailed blueprint to attack the deadline.

Should they become buyers and stock up to make a run at the division title? Or, seeing as the NL Central is one of the worst divisions in baseball, should they sell, reload and look to make a push next season?

The North Siders aren't out of the division. Though, they're won five of their last 11 games, making the decision to push for a division title less appealing. Hoyer underlines his goal is to avoid allowing recent games to affect his decision-making; though, he pointed out the front office has criteria set for deciding whether they will be buyers or sellers.

"We had a lot of talk during the break," Hoyer said. "I'm not gonna give you our exact criteria but, obviously, we're trying to make decisions in the most educated fashion possible."

The Cubs have attractive assets on their roster who would make solid selling pieces.

Marcus Stroman, the most intriguing and nebulous storyline, could be one of the best arms on the trade market in a couple of weeks. Kyle Hendricks, Mark Leiter Jr. and Cody Bellinger all make for tradeable assets that could reap lucrative benefits for the Cubs.

In terms of the first half of the season, how does Hoyer assess the Cubs' overall performance?

"I would say frustrating in a sense that from a component standpoint, from a run differential standpoint, we're better than our record," Hoyer said. "I think there were some very good individual performances. As a team, we didn't hit well enough in clutch situations. We didn't pitch well in clutch situations.

"Ultimately, I think that's why our record isn't as good as our components."

