JD Vance releases statement on death of Pope Francis, hours after Easter meeting

Vice President JD Vance has released a statement about the death of Pope Francis, 88, hours after a brief visit to the Vatican during the Pope's final public appearance on Easter Sunday.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis," Vance said in a post on X. "My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.



I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025

The White House also posted about Francis' death, sharing a photo from Vance's visit. On Truth Social, President Donald Trump "May God Bless him and all who loved him."

Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/8CGwKaNnTh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025

Francis, who had been suffering from double pneumonia, received Vance Sunday in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel where he lives. The pope offered the Catholic vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for Vance's three young children, who did not attend, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries.

“I know you have not been feeling great but it's good to see you in better health,” Vance told the pope. “Thank you for seeing me.”

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, and the pope have sharply disagreed over immigration and the Trump administration’s plans to deport migrants en masse. Francis has made caring for migrants a hallmark of his papacy.

“It is clear that the approach of the current U.S. administration is very different from what we are used to and, especially in the West, from what we have relied on for many years," Cardinal Pietro Parolin told La Repubblica on the eve of the Vance visit.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Days before Francis was hospitalized in February, he blasted the United States' deportation plans, warning that they would deprive migrants of their inherent dignity. In a letter to U.S. bishops, Francis also appeared to respond to Vance directly for having claimed that Catholic doctrine justified such policies.

Vance has acknowledged Francis’ criticism but has said he will continue to defend his views. During a Feb. 28 appearance at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Vance didn’t address the issue specifically but called himself a “baby Catholic” and acknowledged there are “things about the faith that I don’t know.”

Father Michael Pfleger, Pastor at St. Sabina Church in Chicago, in a statement said in part Francis' "voice of conscience will be terrible missed in these times as we are watching the very Soul of America being stripped away each day."

Sen. Dick Durbin also released a statement, calling Francis' message of peace and understanding is "needed now more than ever."

“We should honor the Pope with a ‘Francis Day’ of world peace," Durbin said. "Stop the bombing in Ukraine and Gaza; feed the dying in Sudan and around the globe; and show kindness to one another.”

Former President Joe Biden also released a statement, calling Francis "The People's Pope."

"It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis," Biden said in a message posted to X. "He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People's Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love."