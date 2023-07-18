Jaylon Johnson signs with agency, has official representation

Jaylon Johnson officially signed onto Family For Life sports agency, the agency announced.

The agency also signed on Deommodore Lenoir, a cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers and Darnay Holmes, cornerback for the New York Giants, via the agency's Twitter page.

Johnson, 24, has played three seasons in the NFL with the Bears, making him eligible for an extension this offseason. Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool are also extension eligible.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Bears cornerback is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will earn him just under $3 million, according to Spotrac. They project his market value around the $7-$8 million range per season.

There is no deadline for the Bears to sign Johnson, or the other eligible candidates, to an extension. Since they are all still under contract, the Bears can sign them whenever they please. Most players, however, would prefer to have those arrangements made before the start of training camp, when they inevitably start risking their physical health on the field.

To this point, Johnson has started in all 39 games he's played with the Bears. During that time, he has one interception, 31 passes defended and 125 combined tackles. Since joining the league, he hasn't allowed over a 60 percent completion rate to his targets, averaging an allowed 58.3 percent completion rate since his rookie season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.