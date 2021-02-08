Investigation Continues After 1 Killed, Multiple Individuals Hurt in Bloomingdale Hotel Shooting

Management at a suburban hotel say they are working closely with authorities after a shooting left one person dead and multiple individuals injured early Saturday morning.

Officials with the Indian Lakes Hotel in suburban Bloomingdale released a statement Monday on the shooting, which occurred during a “large get-together” at the hotel, according to law enforcement officials.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals directly impacted by this tragedy,” hotel management said in a statement. “We are grateful to our associates who immediately responded to the disturbance and to the Village of Bloomingdale Police Department for their swift intervention. We have worked closely with the Village of Bloomingdale over many years to ensure the safety and security of all guests and associates of the hotel, and will continue to cooperate with this ongoing investigation.”

According to police, the shooting occurred early Saturday morning at the hotel. According to Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese, “a couple of different groups” were attending events at the hotel, and that the shooting occurred during a confrontation between multiple groups.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 2:35 a.m. and found multiple gunshot victims at the scene.

James McGill Jr., 27, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. As many as six people were hit by gunfire, but the exact number is unknown at this time because many individuals fled the scene after the shooting.

Giammarese says there have been “ongoing concerns” about gatherings at the hotel, and management at the facility said that they have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“We have launched an internal investigation in addition to cooperating with the police investigation,” management said.

The matter is expected to be discussed at Monday’s village board meeting in Bloomingdale, with Village President Franco Coladipietro indicating that he is aiming to revoke all of the hotel’s licenses, which would likely force its closure, according to the Daily Herald.