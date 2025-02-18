A pileup involving multiple semis and passenger vehicles has impacted a stretch of more than 20 miles of the Indiana Toll Road, officials say.

According to an update from the Indiana Tollway, eastbound lanes on the Toll Road are impacted between State Road 39 and the US 31 Bypass, a 23-mile stretch of the roadway in LaPorte and St. Joseph counties.

Multiple semi-trucks were involved in the collision along with several passenger vehicles, but an exact number of involved vehicles was not immediately available.

One westbound lane of the roadway is closed for clean-up efforts, according to Total Traffic.

There was no information immediately available on any injuries that occurred during the large-scale crash.

Poor visibility and hazardous conditions caused by lake-effect snow are believed to have played a role in the crash, according to officials.

There is one lane open on the roadway amid ongoing cleanup, but most vehicles are being detoured off the highway via U.S. 20, according to tollway officials.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.