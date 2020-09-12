Indiana Reports Nearly 1,100 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Additional Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Health officials in Indiana reported nearly 1,100 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 17 additional deaths statewide attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 1,076 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 104,561 since the pandemic began in early March.

Health officials say that 24,231 new individuals were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours, with 48,142 total tests administered to those patients. Saturday’s new tests bring the state’s total number of individuals tested to 1,206,980 during the pandemic, with more than 1.66 million tests performed overall.

Saturday’s death toll in Indiana brings the state’s total number of fatalities related to the virus to 3,213, according to ISDH data.

Several counties around the state are reporting increases in positivity rate or in coronavirus cases, including Delaware County in east central Indiana. There, the seven-day positivity rate on tests has climbed to 14.95%, with 352 new cases per 100,000 residents.

In Fayette County, a 12.55% positivity rate has been reported over the last week, along with 216 new cases per 100,000 residents.

New cases in congregant settings are causing concerns in Vigo County, whose positivity rate has climbed to 11.25% in recent days.

Even with those types of increases, the state’s hospitalization numbers have remained fairly steady, with 807 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state. A total of 10.2% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients.