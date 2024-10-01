Indiana man allegedly claimed he killed his undocumented children, leading to investigation

A death investigation in northwest Indiana took a horrifying turn on Tuesday after officials revealed they were looking into the possible murder of two undocumented children.

Multiple agencies, including the Jasper County Coroner’s Office and the Indiana State Police, are assisting the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, which is centered around a property in Wheatfield.

Warning: What follows may be disturbing to some readers.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received on Sept. 20 after an individual allegedly confessed to acquaintances about killing two undocumented children and burning their bodies in the backyard of their residence.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation, and interviewed multiple individuals at a Newton County hotel, seizing their cell phones.

Detectives located additional evidence on the mobile devices, and a child that was in the care of the individuals was placed into protective custody.

Officials then launched a widescale search on a property in Wheatfield, locating three separate locations on the property where partial bone fragments were found, according to authorities.

“I seen a coroner putting up caution tape, and CSI vans, and a lot of digging,” neighbor Monica Prentice said.

Those bone fragments are now in the custody of a specialist in Indianapolis, who is working to determine if they were from an infant or an animal, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7334.