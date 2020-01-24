Indiana Boy Dies After Being Shot While Wrestling With Dad

A 4-year-old boy in central Indiana died Thursday after he was shot while wrestling with his dad last week, police told WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

On Sunday, sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Bloomington where they found the young boy and his father, a 36-year-old man, who had both sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators said the father was play wrestling on a bed with his son while a handgun was concealed on the small of his back. During the wrestling, the gun fell and discharged.

Both were first taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, then flown to Indianapolis. Police confirmed the boy, identified as Tripp Shaw, died Thursday at Riley Children's Hospital.

Shaw's father was expected to recover.

The incident remained under investigation Friday evening.