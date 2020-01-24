Indiana

Indiana Boy Dies After Being Shot While Wrestling With Dad

Investigators said the father was play wrestling on a bed with his son when a gun accidentally discharged

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

A 4-year-old boy in central Indiana died Thursday after he was shot while wrestling with his dad last week, police told WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

On Sunday, sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Bloomington where they found the young boy and his father, a 36-year-old man, who had both sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators said the father was play wrestling on a bed with his son while a handgun was concealed on the small of his back. During the wrestling, the gun fell and discharged. 

Local

coronavrius 37 mins ago

Chicago Coronavirus Patient Receiving Treatment at Hoffman Estates Hospital

oak lawn 1 hour ago

Oak Lawn Teacher’s Aide Accused of Sexual Conduct With Student

Both were first taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, then flown to Indianapolis. Police confirmed the boy, identified as Tripp Shaw, died Thursday at Riley Children's Hospital.

Shaw's father was expected to recover.

The incident remained under investigation Friday evening.

This article tagged under:

IndianawrestlingDad
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us