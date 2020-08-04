Inbound Lanes of Dan Ryan Closed, Dog Rescued From Highway After Fiery Crash

At least three lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway are closed Tuesday after a fiery crash, while a dog ran loose for a brief time on the highway.

According to Total Traffic, the three left lanes of the highway are blocked at 79th Street after the crash, which left a burning vehicle in the lanes of travel near the exit. Traffic is currently backed up to 95th Street due to the crash, according to alerts.

According to eyewitnesses and NBC's Sky 5, a dog was running loose near the scene of the crash for several minutes before Illinois State Police troopers could corral it.

There is no word on the condition of any individuals involved in the crash, or on how the dog got loose.