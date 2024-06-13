Illinois Basketball

Illinois star Terrence Shannon acquitted on rape charges in Kansas case

Shannon was accused in a case related to a September incident at a Kansas bar

By NBC Chicago Staff

Terrence Shannon Jr.
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Former Illinois guard and current NBA Draft prospect Terrance Shannon Jr. was acquitted on all charges related to an alleged sexual assault in Kansas.

Shannon was found not guilty on felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery in the trial, which took place this week in a Kansas courtroom.

The charges stemmed from an incident in Sept. 2023, when Shannon was arrested and charged with rape. He was accused of grabbing a woman’s buttocks and reaching under her skirt, charges that his lawyers vehemently denied.

Shannon testified in court that he never touched the woman.

 After he was charged, Shannon was suspended indefinitely, but that suspension was overturned by a federal court, allowing him to return to the Illini roster after missing six games.

Illinois ultimately reached the Elite Eight and captured the Big Ten Tournament title, with Shannon playing a significant role in his final NCAA season.

Shannon will likely be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, scheduled to take place later this month in New York.

Illinois Basketball
