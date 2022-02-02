Illinois School Closures: CPS to Conduct In-Person Learning Thursday, While Other Districts Remain Remote

For a full list of school closures, you can visit the following website.

Many schools across the Chicago area will continue remote learning on Thursday as the region cleans up from a winter storm that dumped a foot or more of snow in some locations, but Chicago Public Schools students will be asked to attend in-person learning, the district announced Wednesday evening.

CPS announced that classrooms will be open on Thursday as the system moves out of the area.

“Classes will be in session for all CPS students,” the district said in a social media post.

While Chicago schools will be back in session, many other districts will remain remote on Thursday, including schools in Lyons, Oak Lawn, Palos Park, and Tinley Park.

Schools in Lansing and Hazel Crest will be fully closed, according to officials.

In northwest Indiana, schools in Gary will switch to remote learning for Thursday, as will schools in Valparaiso and Lowell, among other locations.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that CPS schools had conducted remote learning on Wednesday. That has been corrected.