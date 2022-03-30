Illinois Property Tax: How the State Compares to Rest of U.S.

Illinois has been named among the top 10 most burdensome states for property taxes in the U.S., according to a new list, ranking above all other Midwest states.

The ranking, compiled by the consumer website WalletHub, Illinois has the eighth highest property tax burden in the country, with a total property tax burden of 3.98%. The state also ranked No. 10 in total tax burden, with 9.7%.

"Tax burden" is defined by WalletHub as the percentage of income that goes towards three specific taxes: property taxes, income taxes and sales/excise taxes, according to the company.

Otherwise, Illinois was around average in terms of sales and excise taxes, and was in the bottom-half of states in terms of its income tax burden.

The state of Indiana came in No. 38 in the ranking, with 2.34% of taxpayer’s income going to property taxes. The state was also among the lowest in income tax, but it ranked No. 15 in the nation in terms of sales and excise taxes.

Within the Midwest, Iowa ranked No. 14 with a 3.42% total property tax burden and Michigan came in at No. 19, with a burden of 3.09%. In the lower half of states, Ohio fell into No. 27, with a 2.78% property tax burden.

Here were the top 10 states, as well as their total property tax burden:

Maine (5.48%) Vermont (5.31%) New Hampshire (5.11%) New Jersey (4.98%) Rhode Island (4.48%) New York (4.43%) Connecticut (4.16%) Illinois (3.98%) Texas (3.97%) Nebraska (3.69%)

Arkansas, Delaware, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama occupy the bottom five spots on the list.