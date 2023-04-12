Hundreds Pay Tribute to Fallen Chicago Firefighter at Visitation

Chicago Fire Department Lt. Jan Tchoryk died last week battling a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood, and hundreds turned out to pay tribute to him at a visitation service on Wednesday.

The visitation in Norridge is the first to be held this week, as the department and the city mourn Tchoryk and firefighter Jermaine Pelt, both of whom died in the line of duty earlier this month.

“He was just really a wonderful fella," said John O'Shea of Tchoryk. "Well liked…well liked by everybody. And it’s just really sad what happened.”

O’Shea and his wife Kristin walked into the funeral home to say their final goodbyes to their friend, and they were far from alone.

“It didn’t really hit me till I pulled up,” said fellow Lt. Jim Pack.

When that mayday call went out last week Pack knew his long time friend was in danger, and Wednesday was especially difficult for him.

“Hard day for all of us but it also brings us together as brothers and sisters,” he said.

Tchoryk suffered a heart attack while responding to a fire at the apartment building on April 5, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His official cause of death was hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, officials said.

Chicago firefighters held a walk-through at the visitation on Wednesday evening, an American flag fluttering in the breeze as it hung from two CFD trucks posted out front.

O’Shea, a retired firefighter himself, just can’t believe his friend is gone.

“I’ll always remember you John,” he said.

“Love you brother," said Lt. Pack. "See you soon.”

Wednesday is just the beginning of what will be a very difficult next few days for the Chicago Fire Department. Thursday is Lt. Tchoryk’s funeral, and Pelt's visitation will also be held in the afternoon. A funeral service honoring Pelt will be held on Friday.