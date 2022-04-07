How to Watch Opening Day: Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

The Chicago White Sox have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but they’re hoping to do even more this season, and that road starts with a game against the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day in the Motor City.

The White Sox, who won a wild card berth in 2020 and the American League Central crown in 2021, are loaded with talent at both the plate and on the mound, and they’re looking to open the season with a strong statement against a Tigers team that has been stockpiling young stars for several years.

Friday’s game could end up being impacted by several factors, including the absences of Tim Anderson (suspension) and Yoán Moncada (strained oblique), but the bigger story could be the weather, as cold conditions and possible rain or snow could hamper the fun at Comerica Park.

If Mother Nature cooperates, here’s how you can catch all the action.

White Sox Pregame Live

The NBC Sports Chicago crew will host their live pregame show beginning at 11 a.m. You can catch it on NBC Sports Chicago or on the MyTeams app.

White Sox vs. Tigers – 12:10 p.m.

First pitch between the Tigers and White Sox is set for 12:10 p.m. The game will air on NBC Sports Chicago, on the MyTeams and NBC Sports apps, or on NBC Sports Chicago’s live stream.

You can download the MyTeams app via the Apple Store or Google Play, or you can access the live stream on your computer via the link above.