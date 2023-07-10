How to watch Luis Robert Jr. in the 2023 Home Run Derby

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities continue Monday night at Seattle's T-Mobile Park with its most anticipated event.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will highlight the 2023 Home Run Derby, as he earned the No. 1 seed by virtue of his torrid first-half of the 2023 season.

In 339 at-bats, Robert has 26 home runs and 51 RBI’s, and has already doubled his previous career-high for long balls.

Here’s how fans at home can watch Monday's Home Run Derby.

Air Time/TV Information:

The 2023 Home Run Derby will start at 7 p.m. Central and will air live on ESPN. The StatCast broadcast will air on ESPN2.

Streaming Information:

Fans can stream the derby live on ESPN+. Cable Subscribers can stream it on the ESPN app with a cable login. FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV will also carry the event.

For more information about the 2023 Home Run Derby, including this year's participants, competition format, tiebreaker rules and prizes, click here.

