Horse Allegedly Ridden by ‘Dreadhead Cowboy' on Dan Ryan May Have to be Euthanized, Officials Say

The horse the man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” allegedly rode down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Monday could be euthanized after it suffered serious injuries during the ride, prosecutors said Wednesday.

During a court appearance, Adam Hollingsworth, the man who allegedly rode the horse onto a busy highway during rush hour earlier this week, was ordered held on $25,000 on a felony count of animal cruelty.

Prosecutors say the horse, currently in the care of a stable after it was taken into custody by Chicago Animal Care and Control officers, is in critical condition and may have to be euthanized as a result of its injuries.

Photos from the scene Monday appear to show one of the horse’s front hooves bleeding, with another sore visible on the horse’s side.

During Hollingsworth’s court appearance, prosecutors cited a veterinarian who testified that the damage the horse’s body sustained from the ride is equivalent to what would happen if an 80-year-old woman were forced to run a full marathon.

Hollingsworth, who has become known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” after showing up to various protests and demonstrations across the city, also faces several other charges, including obstructing traffic and disobeying a police officer in connection to his ride.

He allegedly entered the Dan Ryan Expressway on horseback on Monday, broadcasting the ride on Facebook Live. The ride was also captured by news helicopters in the area.

He ultimately left the highway at 95th Street, and was placed into custody by Illinois State Police.