Homeowner Killed in Dixmoor Fire, Officials Say

A homeowner is dead after a fire in suburban Dixmoor on Saturday afternoon, village officials said.

According to authorities, the fire began inside the residence in the 14200 block of Marshfield Street at approximately 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

The fire spread quickly through the home, and one occupant inside died, according to village officials.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, and the identity of the victim in the blaze has not been released.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of the victim,” Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said. “Our prayers are certainly with them.”

Foul play is not suspected in the blaze.