Here's where struggling Bulls rank in key offensive categories

The Chicago Bulls entered this season with largely the same personnel from a non-playoff team, hoping to change their offensive approach and shot profile to improve a 24th-ranked offense in 2022-23.

Through a 2-5 start, the offense has struggled.

DeMar DeRozan told reporters in Denver following Saturday's loss to the Nuggets that the offense "is going to get there" and that he has worries about it eventually clicking. His and Zach LaVine's uncharacteristic poor shooting starts have exacerbated the issue.

Here's where the Bulls stand after seven games in major offensive categories. Making their struggles even more maddening, they lead the NBA in ball security. They have attacked the paint and offensive rebounded better than last season.

Offensive rating: 106.2 (26th)

Net rating: minus-8.8 (28th)

Turnovers/game: 12.1 (1st)

Assists/game: 21 (29th)

Pace: 97.4 (29th)

3-point attempts/game: 30.4 (26th)

3-point makes/game: 9.4 (28th)

Free-throw attempts/game: 20.1 (21st)

Free-throw makes/game: 15.9 (19th)

The Bulls begin a three-game homestand on Monday against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz.

