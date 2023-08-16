Here's when Chicago's beaches will close for the 2023 season

It may feel like summer just got underway, but we’re already rapidly-approaching the end of beach season in the city of Chicago.

In fact, that date is less than a month away, according to city officials.

All beaches in the city open the Friday before Memorial Day, and the 22 beaches operated by the Chicago Park District will close for the season on Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 4 this year.

Preparations for the closure of beaches have already begun. On Aug. 5, all indoor pools in the city closed, with lifeguards from those pools being moved to beaches and outdoor pools for the remainder of the swimming season.

Other lifeguards, naturally, went back to school after the closure of the indoor pools.

That process will continue on Sunday, when most of the city’s outdoor pools will also close. Maintenance will begin on those properties, and staff will begin preparations for the fall.

Three pools will remain open, however, with swimming still available at Washington Park, Humboldt Park and Portage Park through Labor Day, officials with the Chicago Park District say.

On Sept. 4, all 22 beaches will close for the season, as will those remaining outdoor pools.

Fortunately, Chicagoans who want to go swimming won’t have to wait long, as indoor pools will reopen on Sept. 5, with fall programming beginning the following week.

More information can be found on the park district website.