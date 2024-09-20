Here's what Angel Reese said following disappointing end to Sky's season

Unfortunately, the Chicago Sky was one of four WNBA teams eliminated from the playoffs this season, falling just two games short of the postseason.

On Thursday, the Connecticut Sun dismantled the Sky during their regular season finale, 87-54. Here's what Angel Reese said following the loss.

"Year 1 was filled with nothing but amazing memorable memories. Bye-bye, Rook15!" Reese wrote on Instagram and posted on her story.

Angel Reese's farewell message after the Chicago Sky failed to make the WNBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TUUBJwDVuk — Kit Espina (@KeithEspino22) September 20, 2024

Despite the disappointing end to the Sky's season, Reese herself manufactured a fantastic rookie campaign. She broke the WNBA's record for most consecutive games with a triple-double (15), broke the WNBA's season rebounding record (which A'ja Wilson recently rewrote) and was named an All-Star as a rookie alongside Caitlin Clark.

Unfortunately, her rookie season was cut short as she underwent successful surgery on Sept.10 to repair her fractured left wrist. She announced the injury herself, one day after she scored 24 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. According to the team, she's expected to start her rehabilitation process in the coming weeks.

Initially in the conversation for the league's Rookie of the Year award, Clark will likely take the award home with Reese's season being cut short. However, from 34 games, Reese finished with averages of 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 39.1% from the field and 73.6% from the free throw line.