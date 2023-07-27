Lucas Giolito bid the White Sox a tender farewell Thursday afternoon when he met with reporters at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Before he eulogized the organization that raised him and the fans who cheered for him over the last seven years, he described the moment he learned he was headed to Anaheim with fellow White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López.

“After the game, it was funny.” Giolito said. “I came out of the shower, and I saw [López] dapping guys up. I was like, ‘Oh you got traded, Lope? Where are you going?’ He said, ‘Anaheim.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. It’s gonna be the first time in our whole career we’re not teammates.’ We’ve been together since we were, like, 18 years old with the Nationals. And then I got dressed, and I got called in the office, and I was in the same trade as him. So I guess they’re not gonna break us up.”

Giolito and López were both dealt to the White Sox from the Washington Nationals in 2016 in exchange for Adam Eaton. They’ll both be unrestricted free agents in the winter, so Hahn capitalized on their value instead of potentially letting them walk for nothing.

Even though the writing was on the wall, Giolito was still a bit shocked when it all went down on Wednesday night.

“I’ve been seeing my best stuff,” he told reporters. “I had no idea what [reporters] were saying on Twitter and stuff. I saw certain teams that were out there.



“I knew something like this was coming, but at the same time, when it actually happens, it is quite a surreal moment. Last night was my last game in the dugout as a White Sock. A lot of emotions. I grew up here as a player and as a man. A lot of failure, a lot of success. And I owe this organization so much. The city, the fans. It’s been an absolute pleasure.”

Giolito will make his debut with the Angels Friday in Toronto.

