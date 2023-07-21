NFL News

Here are all the Madden ratings for the Chicago Bears

Check out how the Bears finished in the coveted video game ahead of training camp

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Madden 2024 ratings are officially out.

Here is a list of the Bears' ratings for this year's Madden game.

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields: 76

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Nathan Peterman: 49

P.J. Walker: 66

Tyson Bagent: 52

News

North Avenue Beach 47 mins ago

CFD: Person rescued from water at North Avenue Beach in ‘grave' condition

Lincoln Park 2 hours ago

Community alert issued as police search for Lincoln Park sexual assault suspect

Running/Full backs

D'Onta Foreman: 77

Khalil Herbert: 77

Roschon Johnson: 70

Travis Homer: 70

Trestan Ebner: 65

Khari Blasingame: 72

Wide receivers

Chase Claypool: 76

DJ Moore: 86

Dante Pettis: 73

Darnell Mooney: 81

Daurice Fountain: 66

Equanimeous St. Brown: 71

Joe Reed: 67

Nsimba Webster: 67

Tyler Scott: 71

Velus Jones Jr.: 66

Tight ends

Chase Allen: 63

Cole Kmet: 79

Jake Tonges: 59

Patrick Scales: 31

Robert Tonyan: 77

Stephen Carlson: 61

Offensive line

Cody Whitehair: 79

Doug Kramer: 62

Lucas Patrick: 77

Ja'Tyre Carter: 63

Teven Jenkins: 78

Braxton Jones: 76

Kellen Diesch: 62

Larry Borom: 67

Dieter Eiselen: 60

Nate Davis: 76

Darnell Wright: 74

Alex Leatherwood: 65

Cornerbacks

Greg Stroman: 67

Jaylon Jones: 68

Jaylon Johnson: 81

Josh Blackwell: 65

Kindle Vildor: 70

Kyler Gordon: 75

Michael Ojemudia: 70

Terrell Smith: 68

Tyrique Stevenson: 72

Defensive line

Andrew Billings: 72

Andrew Brown: 65

Donovan Jeter: 59

Gervon Dexter: 68

Jalyn Holmes: 69

Justin Jones: 74

Travis Bell: 64

Zacch Pickens: 67

Rasheem Green: 72

DeMarcus Walker: 72

Dominique Robinson: 71

Trevis Gipson: 73

Linebackers

Dylan Cole: 68

Jack Sanborn: 72

Noah Sewell: 66

Terrell Lewis: 63

Tremaine Edmunds: 87

Sterling Weatherford: 62

T.J. Edwards: 82

Safeties

Elijah Hicks: 65

Eddie Jackson: 85

A.J. Thomas: 58

Adrian Colbert: 67

Jaquan Brisker: 78

Kendall Williamson: 64

Special teams

Cairo Santos: 73

Trenton Gill: 70

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us