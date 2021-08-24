Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of Illinois, Indiana as Heat Indices Could Soar Above 100 Degrees

Parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana will once again have to deal with hot and humid conditions on Wednesday, with the National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory as heat indices could once again exceed 100 degrees.

The advisory will include Will, LaSalle, Grundy, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Iroquois and Ford counties, which are just outside of the NBC 5 viewing area.

Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana will also be included in the advisory, which will go into effect at 11 a.m. Central and run through 7 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

Hot temperatures and oppressive humidity are expected throughout the afternoon Wednesday, with heat indices exceeding 105 degrees in some locations.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, to stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, and to stay out of the sun as much as possible.

For those who have to be outside, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing is recommended, as are frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Fortunately, a brief respite from the heat is expected Thursday and Friday, but warmer temperatures will be back for the weekend, according to extended forecast models.