What is measles? What to know after outbreak leads to first US death since 2015

A child has become the first death from measles in the U.S. since 2015, but what should you know about the virus and its spread?

The death was connected to an outbreak in West Texas, which has become the largest outbreak in the state in nearly 30 years. But outbreaks of the virus aren't unheard of, including a recent one that took place in Chicago in 2024.

Here's what we know about the virus and the cases being reported so far:

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to nine out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most kids will recover from the measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

"Some people think of measles as just a little rash and fever that clear up in a few days. But measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years old," the CDC's website states.

What to know about recent outbreaks

Texas

The Texas death was reported to be a “school-aged child who was not vaccinated” and had been hospitalized last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday in a statement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The measles outbreak in rural West Texas has grown to 124 cases across nine counties, which state health officials have said is Texas’ largest in nearly 30 years.

The outbreak is largely spreading in the Mennonite community in West Texas, where small towns are separated by vast stretches of oil rig-dotted open land but connected due to people traveling between towns for work, church, grocery shopping and other errands.

The cases have been concentrated in a “close-knit, undervaccinated” community, state health department spokesperson Lara Anton has said, especially among families who attend small private religious schools or are homeschooled.

Texas health department data shows the vast majority of cases in the area are among people younger than 18.

New Mexico

There are also nine cases in eastern New Mexico.

Others

Measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019, and there was a rise in cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60.

"In March 2024, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) identified an outbreak of measles in Chicago," the city's health department stated.

The outbreak was declared "over" as of May 30 that year.

Illinois had just five measles cases in 2023, the first the state had reported since 2019. By 2024, the state reported 67 cases, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

What about measles vaccines?

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — which is considered safe and highly effective at preventing infection and severe cases — is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old for the first shot, with the second coming between 4 and 6 years old.

The vaccine series is required for kids before entering kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Earlier this month, new federal health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said a panel would investigate the childhood vaccine schedule that prevents measles and other dangerous diseases. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to CDPH, Chicago has a high measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rate, "meaning that most children and adults in Chicago are vaccinated and protected."

"Illinois children as young as 7 years-old can get vaccinated at pharmacies under Illinois law," according to the department. "CDPH Immunization clinics provide MMR vaccine for no out-of-pocket cost to any child 0–18 years and uninsured adults 19 and older."

How common is measles?

According to Illinois health officials, most measles cases that currently occur are often diagnosed in preschool-age children who have not yet been vaccinated "or in school-age children and young adults who have had only one shot of measles vaccine."

Cases are primarily reported in late winter or early spring.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles typically starts with cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a fever that can get very high, CDPH reported.

A rash commonly develops within three to five days of those early symptoms appearing.

"The rash looks like tiny, red spots that start at the head and spread down to the rest of the body," the department stated.

According to the CDC, symptoms typically appear within seven to 14 days of exposure to the virus.

Complications are possible, particularly for children under the age of 5. The complications range from ear infections and diarrhea to more serious issues like pneumonia and encephalitis.