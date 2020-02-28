Pritzker, Health Officials to Discuss Illinois’ Coronavirus Response

Note: You can watch Pritzker's news conference in the video player above beginning at around 10:45 a.m.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was scheduled to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak Friday, as the health crisis continues to spread, killing more 2,700 people worldwide and sparking an economic panic.

Pritzker was expected to speak alongside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and public health experts at around 10:45 a.m. at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to start preparing for a possible pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States, noting it’s not a question of “if” the outbreak will happen but “when.”

Nearly 60 nations representing every continent except Antarctica have confirmed cases of the disease, with more than 80,000 people infected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday stepped up its call for the public to start preparing for a possible pandemic outbreak in the U.S., outlining what schools and businesses will likely need to do if the COVID-19 virus starts to spread.

Schools should consider dividing students into smaller groups or close and use “internet-based teleschooling,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on a conference call.

“For adults, businesses can replace in-person meetings with video or telephone conferences and increase teleworking options,” Messonnier said.

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

She said local communities and cities may need to “modify, postpone or cancel mass gatherings.” Hospitals may need to triage patients differently, add more telehealth services and delay elective surgery, she said.

“Now is the time for businesses, hospitals, communities, schools and everyday people to begin preparing,” she said.

U.S. stocks fell sharply in early trading Friday and were on track for their worst week since October 2008 as the spreading coronavirus threatens to derail the global economy. The virus outbreak has been shutting down industrial centers, emptying shops and severely crimping travel all over the world. More companies are warning investors that their finances will take a hit because of disruptions to supply chains and sales. Governments are taking increasingly drastic measures as they scramble to contain the virus.

The virus, which causes the COVID-19 illness, has infected more than 79,000 people globally, and caused more than 2,600 deaths, most of them in China.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also weighed in with specific ways to "help prevent the spread of coronaviruses and protect yourself from becoming infected":

The virus outbreak has prompted a wide range of reactions from nations hoping to contain its spread and economic impact.

The Geneva auto show was cancelled as Swiss authorities banned large events of more than 1,000 people. Parts of Italy’s northern industrial and financial center remain under quarantine. Japan is preparing to close schools nationwide. The U.S. is preparing for the virus after a case unrelated to travel was confirmed in California.

A Chicago couple was diagnosed with the coronavirus in January. The two patients - a husband and wife, both in their 60s - were released to their home from hospitalization earlier this month.

The woman was the second person diagnosed with the virus in the U.S., health officials announced on Jan. 24. She returned from Wuhan, China - the epicenter of the outbreak - on Jan. 13 and was later hospitalized, a state epidemiologist with the Illinois Department of Public Health said in announcing the diagnosis.

As fears around the coronavirus continue to rise in South Korea, long lines formed as people looked to buy face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

On Jan. 30, the CDC announced that her husband tested positive for the virus, marking the first instance of person-to-person spread in the U.S.

He had "close contact" with his wife and reported symptoms, health officials said. He was admitted to an area hospital on Jan. 28, the IDPH said, where his condition was stabilized.

Health officials with the CDC recommend getting a flu vaccine and "taking everyday preventative actions to help stop the spread of germs" in order to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.

"There are currently no vaccines to protect against human coronavirus infection," the IDPH wrote online. There also are no specific treatments. To help relieve symptoms, the IDPH recommends:

Take pain and fever medications

Drink plenty of liquids

Stay home and rest

