Officials urged residents of the Chicago area not to touch -- or let their pets touch -- dead or sick birds as a bird flu outbreak sickens and kills many across the region.

The warning comes amid reports of several dead birds washing ashore along Lake Michigan over the last few days.

The Chicago Park District said it was "aware of the recent mortality event impacting bird species along Chicago's lakefront" and urged residents to keep pets on leash and avoid contact with any bird remains.

“The District has deployed personnel to check all beaches and park lagoons after receiving reports of impacted birds at multiple locations," the district told NBC Chicago. "The District is addressing the removal and disposal of carcasses from park property. To protect the safety of patrons and their pets, we urge residents to follow park rules by keeping dogs leashed and avoiding contact with any bird remains while the matter is being addressed. Residents can assist by reporting any sick or deceased birds to 311.”

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers received reports over the weekend of "ducks, red-breasted mergansers, and Canada geese washing ashore." The sightings were reported at Oak Street Beach, North Avenue Beach and Tower Beach in Cook County, the department said, leading officials to issue a similar warning for residents.

"The Illinois Department reminds the public to not handle waterfowl or other birds displaying illness, nor transport birds to veterinarians, wildlife refuges, wildlife rehabilitators, etc." the IDNR said in its statement. "If carcasses need to be disposed of IDNR recommends following guidance from The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)."

Officials believe the birds washing ashore along Lake Michigan died from bird flu, though they have not yet been tested for confirmation. They say the thawing of Lake Michigan likely led to such a large quantity washing ashore.

The volunteer conservation group Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said they began receiving calls about the bird sightings on Friday. From the shores of Hyde Park to Wilmette, residents reported finding large numbers of dead mergansers, with the group estimating 200-300 reports were made between Friday and Sunday.

NBC Chicago crews along 31st Street Beach counted 16 dead birds on Monday morning. More were found at 12th Street Beach and Ohio Street Beach around that same time.

Experts say the sightings in Chicago have risen in recent weeks, but the merganser deaths are unexpected as they are largely aquatic and don't typically walk around land.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"We've had bird flu before. Really not this variety, not this species and certainly not the number of birds that are being found and reported," said Annette Prince, director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors. "We've had bird flu in previous years. We began getting cases in the middle of December and they were largely geese and in suburban areas and that continued into things like the hawks the owls and the bald eagle we had. We weren't getting as many reports from Chicago, but beginning in the middle of last month we started getting more and more reports."

The rise in deaths marks the latest in a string of bird flu casualties reported in the Chicago area recently.

Here's what to know:

Where have cases been reported so far?

Bird flu has been spreading, killing millions of wild and domestic birds worldwide over the last two years, among other animals. Nationwide, the virus has been detected in 84 commercial and backyard flocks in the last month, with 10.7 million birds on those sites, according to the latest online data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It has also been confirmed in dozens of dairy farms.

While human cases are rare and are mostly found among farmworkers, one person has died from bird flu — a Louisiana man over the age of 65 who was hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms.

In the Midwest, cases have been confirmed in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Since Dec. 3, there have been at least 144 reported incidents in Illinois, officials said.

Most recently, a family-run farm in south suburban Matteson was left grappling after a bird flu outbreak wiped out its entire flock. Kakadoodle Farm is now looking into how to get back and running after losing its flock of nearly 3,000 hens.

Last month, a bald eagle found on a DuPage County street was euthanized after it was determined the animal was suffering from bird flu. Bird flu is also being cited as the cause of the recent deaths of a Chilean flamingo and harbor seal at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Zoo officials say it was “near certain” that the disease derived from contact with a waterfowl that was infected with the virus.

While no commercial flocks or cattle in Illinois have reported detected bird flu cases, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was tracking "a large event of waterfowl mortality at numerous locations throughout Illinois."

Detections are being tracked by the IDNR here.

"While avian influenza generally poses a low risk to the population, it is essential to take the necessary steps to avoid exposure, and to seek treatment quickly if you are exposed," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. "We encourage all Illinoisans to follow the advice of the experts at IDNR in order to avoid contact with sick birds, and to take any potential exposure seriously. These common-sense steps can help reduce the likelihood of spreading this illness."

What is bird flu?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bird flu is "a disease caused by avian influenza A viruses that usually spread between birds."

Who can contract bird flu?

Bird flu has been spreading for years in wild birds, chickens, turkeys and many other animals. It was first confirmed in U.S. dairy cattle in March.

While the virus typically doesn't infect humans, one subtype, known as H5, is spreading around the globe in wild birds and causing outbreaks in U.S. poultry and dairy cows. This particular strain, known as H5N1, has also led to human infections.

In total six subtypes of bird flu viruses have infected humans, according to the CDC. They include: H3, H5, H6, H7, H9, and H10.

CDC officials said that bird flu is still mainly an animal health issue and that the risk to the general public remains low. There has been no documented spread of the virus from person to person, said the CDC's Dr. Demetre Daskalakis.

How is bird flu spread?

When a person does contract bird flu, it's most often through direct contact with infected birds or other infected animals, the CDC states.

While no known human-to-human spread of the virus has been reported in cases currently circulating, there have been some such cases in years past, but even then, the cases were limited.

"The spread of bird flu viruses from one infected person to a close contact has occurred rarely in other countries in the past, and when it has happened, it has been limited and not sustained, and did not spread beyond close contacts," the CDC reported.

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

According to the CDC, symptoms typically range from no symptoms at all to mild symptoms, though some may experience more moderate to severe complications.

The most common symptom associated with recent infections has been eye redness.

Mild signs and symptoms may include:

eye redness and irritation (conjunctivitis)

mild fever (temperature of 100ºF [37.8ºC] or greater) or feeling feverish

cough

sore throat

runny or stuff nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue

Less common symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting.

Signs and Symptoms of Moderate to Severe Disease

high fever

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

altered consciousness

seizures

Symptoms in pets

Cats sick with bird flu might experience loss of appetite, lethargy and fever.

If your cat is usually playful and likes to look out the window, but instead has been sleeping all the time or hiding from you, take note," Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, president-elect of the American Veterinary Medical Association, said. “There’s something wrong."

They could have reddened or inflamed eyes and discharge from the eyes and nose. They might have difficulty breathing or have tremors or seizures.

If your cat is sick, call your veterinary clinic and keep the cat away from anyone with a weakened immune system.