New Tool Helps Victims of Domestic Violence in DuPage County Access Help Via Their Phones

Law enforcement in DuPage County is unveiling a new tool in the form of a QR code to help victims of domestic violence access resources in a safe and discreet way.

Officers are currently trained to hand out what’s called a “tear sheet,” a list of resources to help victims. Now a new QR code will supplement that practice, putting the resources right at a victim’s fingertips, out of sight of their abuser.

“Routinely we go to the same addresses over and over again. A lot of times we struggle to get that victim, that spouse that needs help, to accept that help for fear there’s going to be reprisals,” said Brian Cunningham, chief of the Woodridge Police Department.

“It allows the victims to get ready to leave whenever they’re ready to leave. Instead of having to hide a piece of paper, they can just hide it in their phone,” said John Caldwell, a fire medic EMT with the Lisle Woodridge Fire District.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Caldwell came up with the idea for the QR code and worked with the Family Violence Coordinating Council and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office for more than a year to make it a reality.

“The QR code will bring victims to an alternate website, where they will be instructed by the police on which link to clink in order to access that information,” said Bob Berlin, DuPage County State’s Attorney.

“This QR code tool allows them to access valuable information such as seeking counseling, an order of protection, emergency shelter, legal assistance and ways to safely document their abuse, right in the palm of their hands,” said Heather Jamison, domestic violence court advocacy program supervisor for Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage.

One of those resources is the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, which is the local rape crisis center as well.

“We have provided advocacy services to 65 survivors from January of 2023 to March of 2023, which gives you an idea how valuable this QR code could be to survivors,” said Nicole Ousley, manager at Advocacy and Crisis Intervention/Sexual Violence Support Services, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.

At a news conference announcing the launch, Berlin said safety is a top priority.

“That’s why we’ve created this alternative website. We think it really does provide victim with protection, which is why we can’t share all the details with all of you,” Berlin said.

The QR code takes a victim to a website, which law enforcement is not revealing. From there, a police officer or deputy can instruct a victim on which links to click on to take them to a variety of resources.

Officers are being trained on how to implement the QR code. The DuPage County Health Department is creating that training video for law enforcement. The website is currently in English, with plans to offer Spanish soon and other languages in the future.